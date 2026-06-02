8 years in prison for the driver who ran over a father of three

8 years in prison and 10 years without the right to drive a vehicle were given to 19-year-old Valentin Asenov, who, after using drugs, ran over and killed a man with an ATV in Sofia. The Sofia City Court found him guilty, BNT reported.

Less than a year after the tragic accident that killed 37-year-old father of three Asen Dimitrov, his killer - 19-year-old Valentin Asenov - received 8 years in prison and 10 years without a driver's license. Marijuana was found in the young man's blood. However, the court dismissed the charge of possible intent.

After the accident, Asen fought for his life, but a few days later he died in hospital. The driver Mario is seriously injured.

Maria Kabalakova, prosecutor: “The court acquitted the defendant on the charge of intentionally causing a traffic accident. Instead, he was convicted of the same act, but for negligence, for which the law provides a different sanction.

BNT: Will you protest?

– Yes."

Both parties to the case will appeal. Valentin's relatives refused to comment.

“You won't ask me anything, okay? This is unfair, as long as you took pictures!“

Sokol Nedkov, lawyer for Valentin Asenov: “The punishment that should be imposed on him should be close to the minimum provided for in the law – about 5 years, because of the exceptional contribution of the ATV driver to the crime.“

Georgi Dimitrov, father of the deceased Assen: “I am not satisfied with the verdict, he killed our entire family!“

Petar Damyanov, lawyer for Assen's family: “The intent was proven in the proceedings. First, that he used drugs and was driving a vehicle. All evidence indicates that he intentionally caused this.“

Valentin was also punished with a fine of nearly 5,000 euros, plus compensation of 1,500 euros for the deceased's relatives.