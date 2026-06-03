They stopped a car of traffickers in Burgas with spikes

The police in Burgas blocked key boulevards and used spike strips to stop a car that acted as a pilot car in the transportation of illegal migrants, BNT reports. The action took place within the framework of a specialized police operation that began earlier after the detention of a group of foreigners near Primorsko. At the moment, the "Border Police" have not yet announced the official number of illegal immigrants found.

The increased police presence was noticed around 19:30 in the area of the roundabout at "Trapezitsa" in the direction of UMBAL - Burgas. Several patrols of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were immediately deployed at the scene, which stretched out spike strips to forcefully stop vehicles.

A little later, the police teams withdrew in the direction of the "Slaveykov" complex. The Burgas Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs confirmed that the operation was aimed at cutting off human trafficking. The vehicle, which provided the route for the migrants, was successfully neutralized and stopped by law enforcement officers on "Yakim Yakimov" Boulevard.