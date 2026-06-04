The Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv is expected to provide details today on the case of the draining of the budgets of the Health Fund and the National Social Insurance Fund through fictitious examinations and hospitalizations.

So far, the investigation has identified 4,000 fake patients, who were reported for fictitious examinations and hospital stays. The scheme was organized by two doctors, and they were helped by three of their relatives, who were also arrested.

So far, in just one year, the established damage to the budget of the Health Fund and the National Social Insurance Fund is nearly half a million euros.

Today it will become clear whether the Prosecutor's Office will request an extension of the detention measures for the five arrested.