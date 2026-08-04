Driver intercepts, chases and intentionally crashes car of mother with baby in Sofia

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has brought a 52-year-old man to criminal liability for hooliganism and causing bodily harm. The evidence collected so far indicates that on August 2, in the area of the roundabout near the village of Voluyak, the accused S.G., while driving a car, committed indecent acts that grossly violated public order.

He intercepted another car driven by a woman, and she honked her horn at him. After that, the accused stopped his car abruptly in front of the woman's car, blocking her movement, approached her car, insulted her, cursed at her and spat on her.

The woman, who was in the car with her mother and her small baby, tried to leave the scene in the car she was driving, and the accused followed her on the local lane of “Lomsko Shose“.

He overtook her, deliberately directing his car towards hers and causing an accident, then got out of the car he was driving, approached the woman and told her: “I'm going to beat you up“.

The accused tried to forcefully pull the mobile device out of the woman's hand, who at that time was reporting what had happened and talking to a dispatcher on the phone. 112.

S.G. then punched the woman's husband in the face and caused him minor bodily harm for hooligan motives - in a public place, without a good reason and without being provoked by the victim.

Pre-trial proceedings for crimes are underway in the case. S.G. was convicted. Given the possibility of committing a crime, he was detained for a period of up to 72 hours.

On August 4, a supervising prosecutor filed a request with the Sofia District Court to determine a measure of “detention in custody“ against the accused.