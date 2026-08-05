The court files 12 cases against the orders to demolish buildings in "Baba Alino"

The Varna Administrative Court files 12 cases on appeals against orders of the Mayor of Varna Municipality Blagomir Kotsev to demolish buildings in the area of "Baba Alino". They were filed by the companies "Forest Club Varna" and "Venedikt 02" with manager Oleg Nevzorov.

The administrative acts are for the demolition of 12 multi-family residential buildings with over 40 apartments in them. The appeals request the cancellation of the removal orders as illegal. They were left without action by the Administrative Court due to omissions in them.