300,000 euros found in the homes of detainees due to the fentanyl laboratory in Sofia

They discovered 300,000 euros in the homes of detainees due to the fentanyl laboratory, Nova TV reports.

We recall that earlier today, the Directorate General of Drug Control dismantled the illegal drug factory. According to initial data, the laboratory supplied the entire country with the dangerous drug, with between 6 and 10 kilograms coming out of it per day.

The unprecedented operation has identified the main depot and base for the production and distribution of the most risky synthetic drug, announced Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov. The laboratory is located near the capital's "Faculty" district, he pointed out and explained that the operational work began in April, when four transactions were stopped, the drugs for which came from the laboratory in question.