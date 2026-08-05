The police in Kardzhali are investigating a scheme for fraud with European funds for over 350 thousand euros

Eight related persons are being investigated for fraud with European funds for over 350 thousand euros, the head of the "Countering Economic Crime" sector at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kardzhali Radoslav Uzunov told journalists, BTA reports.

According to him, the persons in question were represented by a power of attorney by one person, and they declared the processing of 8600 decares of land in the territory of two regions of the country - Kardzhali and Haskovo. Uzunov specified that the subsidies received were for the processing of various crops, such as alfalfa and others. There are buildings and vegetables are grown on some of the declared pasture lands.

According to one of the owners of the properties, Behchet Feidov, whose hereditary land has also been declared for subsidies and has a building, he did not submit documents for European funds, but learned from the police that his property was declared for such funds.

During the inspection, the assistance of the State Fund “Agriculture“ was requested, and it was established that the amount of over 350 thousand euros was received by the inspected persons within the last two years, and there have been no payments for the current year yet.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office has been notified of the case. Work on the case continues.