There was a leak of information from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Pernik during certain periods to Vasil Mihaylov, nicknamed the Prosecutor's Son, while he was wanted. The leaks were at times when it was possible for him to be captured. This was said by the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev within the framework of parliamentary control in response to a question from the MP Dimo Drenchev from the PG of “Vazrazhdane“.

Demerdzhiev added that he had ordered inspections. We have no data that specific police officers assisted Mihaylov. It is possible that his father helped him, the Minister of the Interior also said. According to him, anyone who participates in law enforcement agencies should perform their functions there first and if they are not compatible with any other circumstances surrounding them, they should resign.

According to him, the search was not within the competence of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Pernik, because Mihaylov was hiding not only in the territory guarded by this regional directorate.

Vasil Mihaylov was detained on May 22 in the capital's "Svoboda" quarter.