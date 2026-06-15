Over 700,000 euros worth of smuggled gold jewelry was seized

Over 5 kg of smuggled gold jewelry was discovered by customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo Customs Point during an inspection of a passenger car entering the country from Turkey.

On June 14, 2026, at around 06:45, a passenger car with Romanian registration arrived at the point. The driver - a Romanian citizen, and a woman - a Romanian citizen of Syrian origin with her 4-year-old child were traveling in the car. They stated to the customs officers that they had nothing to declare. After a risk analysis, the car was selected for a thorough inspection.

During the control actions, a total of 6 packages containing yellow metal products - rings, medallions, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, chains were found. Five of the packages were found in the woman's handbag and on her body, and the sixth she hid by sitting on it. According to the expert's report, the jewelry is made of 21-carat gold with a total weight of 5.170 kg, worth 703,120 euros.

The jewelry has been seized. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case by an investigating customs inspector under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Haskovo.