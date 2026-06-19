Arrests at Plovdiv University over public procurement

The Economic Police in Plovdiv has arrested the vice-rector of Plovdiv University “Paisiy Hilendarski“ and a businessman. This was announced by the director of the ODMVR-Plovdiv, senior commissioner Vasil Kostadinov.

He did not specify the name of the detained vice-rector, but added that he was related to the project activity. This position is currently held by Prof. Dr. Nevena Mileva, reports the Bulgarian National Radio.

The arrests were carried out after searches and seizures of documentation from the university related to criminal spending of public funds and public procurement, the police in Plovdiv also said. They added that the investigators also worked on the territory of the branch of the University of Plovdiv in Smolyan, bTV reports.

The police specified that information about the investigation will be provided within the day.

The Plovdiv University "Paisiy Hilendarski" does not have official information from the Ministry of Interior or the Prosecutor's Office regarding the subject of the investigation, due to which procedural and investigative actions were carried out on the territory of the university and its structures. This is stated in an official position of the Academic Management, distributed in connection with the information on the case that appeared in the media.

The university states that at the moment they cannot comment on publications and unofficial statements, as they respect the work of the institutions, investigative secrecy and the principle of the presumption of innocence.

The position also emphasizes that the University of Plovdiv provides full cooperation to the competent authorities and has provided the necessary access and transparency for the unhindered conduct of the inspections and the establishment of the objective truth.

The management of the higher education institution indicates that in its long-standing academic and project activities, the university strictly complies with national and European legislation, as well as the rules for the lawful and transparent spending of public funds. According to the position, the management of research programs is subject to constant internal control and regular external audits.