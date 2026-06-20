Fight at the Central Cooperative Market in Gabrovo, there are injuries

A report of a conflict between a group of people, which escalated into a fight, was filed last night at around 8:00 PM at the Regional Office in Gabrovo.

The incident occurred on the territory of the Central Cooperative Market in the city, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Gabrovo announced.

Police teams were immediately sent to the scene. Until late last night, procedural and investigative actions were being carried out and all facts and circumstances related to the case are being clarified.

According to initial data, there are injured people who have been examined by medical teams. The police indicate that additional information will be provided after the completion of the initial investigation.

On May 6 of this year, a mass brawl broke out in a public place in Gabrovo, in which two people were injured. According to police data at the time, one of the victims had a wound to his hand, and the other - a fractured nose. Two men were detained in the case and pre-trial proceedings were initiated under the supervision of the Gabrovo District Prosecutor's Office. Later, the prosecutor's office charged a 36-year-old man with causing minor bodily harm for hooligan motives. The brawl then led to mass protests in Gabrovo.