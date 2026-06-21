Fire in barley fields near Boychinovtsi burns 30 acres of finished products

A fire in a field of ripe barley in the town of Boychinovtsi, the center of the municipality of the same name, burned 30 acres of finished products yesterday, and after the intervention of the fire department, another 120 acres of wheat plantations adjacent to those affected by the fire were saved, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Montana announced.

The fire broke out at 1:39 p.m. during harvest. It is assumed that it started from a spark from the combine harvester that was harvesting the produce. A 112 call was immediately made and firefighters who arrived on the scene managed to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring fields.

The case is under investigation, and the extent of the damage caused by the fire is being determined.

The current fire in fields with agricultural produce is the first this year; there were several last year, with most of them suspected of intentionally setting fire to fields with ripe wheat, Montana police announced.