A driver from Berkovitsa was detained after crashing and fleeing

A 49-year-old man from Berkovitsa was detained after causing a traffic accident with material damage, fleeing the scene, and driving a car after consuming a large amount of alcohol, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Montana reported, quoted by BTA.

At 8:22 p.m., the Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior in Berkovitsa received a report about a fence net knocked down by a minibus on „Prolet“ Street in the city. When visiting the scene, the police did not find the car and its driver, but according to eyewitnesses, he was found a little later in the Roma neighborhood „Rakovitsa“ in Berkovitsa.

During an inspection, it was found that a 49-year-old man was behind the wheel of a minibus "Ford Transit", who was driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 1.63 per mille, with a maximum permissible limit of 0.50 per mille.

The offender was taken to the Emergency Medical Care Center in Berkovitsa, where he gave blood for testing, and then was detained. His driving license was revoked, and the minibus's license plates were removed and it was deregistered. The car was not seized, as it is not owned by the man who drove it.

The Montana Police Department reported to BTA that since the beginning of the year, ten cars have been seized in the region from drunk and drugged drivers, and in 2025 - 46 cars. A seizure occurs if the driver drives his own car with a breath alcohol concentration above 1.20 per mille or if he has used drugs. Drivers who commit the same violation, but not with their own car, will have to pay its value after an appraisal.