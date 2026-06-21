Two men have been hospitalized in danger of life after an incident that escalated into a fight and shooting on Varna's Kabakum beach. The incident was reported at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, and police and emergency teams were immediately sent to the scene, Nova TV reported.

The dispute broke out between two Bulgarian citizens in an establishment on the beach. The injured are 19 and 24 years old, one of them has a stab wound and the other has been shot. The two men are in danger of life.

The causes and circumstances that led to the incident are being clarified.