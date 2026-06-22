The condition of the two injured in the action on the beach "Cabacum" remains critical

Two young men remain in critical condition and in danger of their lives after a bloody melee on the beach "Cabacum", the press center of the ODMVR - Varna announced.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Monday, there was no change in the serious health condition of the victims. Doctors at the hospital in Varna continue to fight for their lives after emergency medical interventions performed during the night.

Escalation on the beach

The signal for the serious incident was filed on Sunday evening, around 6:00 p.m. According to initial data, a scandal broke out between two groups of men in an establishment on the beach itself. The prevention quickly escalated into a physical altercation, in which cold and firearms were used.

Victims

Two Bulgarian citizens were injured in the clash: a 19-year-old young man - admitted to hospital with a serious stab wound from a knife. A 24-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

The area of the incident remained blocked by police for hours to conduct extraordinary inspections. The investigating authorities are working on several versions of the motives behind the bloody clash. The prosecutor's office is expected to file formal charges after establishing all the facts.

The Ministry of Interior and the prosecutor's office in Varna are expected to give an extraordinary briefing later today with details about the identities of the perpetrators and the number of people detained.