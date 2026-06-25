Were the victims in Ugarchin prostitutes?

Two of the victims in Ugarchin, the girls, 19 and 15 years old, were engaged in providing sexual services, and their 27-year-old boyfriend was collecting part of the earnings. This is one of the versions that the investigation is investigating, “Telegraph“ has learned.

The detainee, who is also 27 years old, was released from prison very recently – on June 12. His time behind bars is related to theft. There are also a number of other registrations, as well as three convictions over the years.

According to the investigation, 19-year-old Daniela Levcheva tried to separate her boyfriend and the gang member when she was stabbed. 15-year-old Daniela tried to escape by jumping from the balcony and died. The serious crime was reported at 3:40 a.m. On Wednesday, the prosecutor's office charged the 27-year-old repeat offender.

One of the victims is extremely popular on TikTok, Daniela goes by the name _brazilkata_baby_ and openly demonstrates how she earns her income.

The girl takes orders in Sofia and has mainly lived in the capital for several months. She returned to Ugarchin a few days before the murder, our sources revealed.