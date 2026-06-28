Over half a kilogram of fentanyl was seized on the Trakia Motorway near Plovdiv

Over 500 grams of fentanyl were seized during specialized actions by officers from the Plovdiv Criminal Police Department.

This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Plovdiv.

On June 26, near the junction for the village of Trilistnik on the Trakia Motorway, a passenger car traveling to the Black Sea coast was stopped. During a search of the car, a package with suspicious contents was found, and an expert report established that the substance was fentanyl with a total weight of 505.11 grams.

The driver and his passenger were detained in the case. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated and the District Prosecutor's Office has been notified. Plovdiv.