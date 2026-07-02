The wife of Krasimir Aleksiev from the "Kalashnitsi" group remains in custody

Semra Aleksieva, wife of Krasimir Aleksiev from the group "Kalashnitsi", known as Krasi the Prince, remains in custody. This was decided by the Sofia District Court, Nova TV reported.

She was detained after a few days ago in the "Botunets" district she threatened one of the witnesses in the case against her husband in order to withdraw her testimony. CCTV cameras recorded the incident. This was announced by the SDVR and the prosecutor's office at a briefing on Wednesday.

"When meeting with one of the witnesses in the pre-trial proceedings, the woman began to threaten to commit suicide and used physical force against the witness. The SDVR reacted immediately. Police officers were sent, and the victim was questioned. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated“, said the director of the Internal Affairs Directorate Nikolay Peltekov.

During the hearing, Aleksieva stated that she wanted her detention order to be amended so that she could take care of her children.

According to the court, however, Semra Aleksieva did what she is accused of. The victim specifically mentions her in her testimony and in chronological order and explains what happened on June 14.