7 arrested with 440 kg of laughing gas in Sozopol

Employees of the Sozopol Regional Administration seized a record quantity of 440 kilograms of laughing gas in a specialized police operation. This is the largest quantity detected so far in a single operation in the Burgas region. Seven people were detained during the operation.

The operation was carried out after receiving a signal about the preparation of a large-scale distribution of the substance in local discos and nightclubs. At around 17:00, the police intervened in the parking lot of a large commercial facility in Sozopol. A supplier was found at the scene, unloading a pallet with 80 boxes containing large 5-kilogram bottles of nitrous oxide. Three cars were parked nearby, prepared to receive and distribute the goods.

The seven detained individuals are not local residents, but came from the interior of the country and work seasonally on the Black Sea coast. According to initial data from the Ministry of Interior, they are part of a well-organized network, with each of them having a different role in the logistics and distribution scheme.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Burgas emphasizes that intensified inspections against the illegal sale of laughing gas in summer resorts will continue throughout the season. An investigation has been opened into the case under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.

Sources: Press Service of the Ministry of Interior / ODMVR - Burgas, BNT and NOVA