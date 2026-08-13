A woman was chased on the road, stopped and attacked because of a remark

A brutal case of road aggression in Gabrovo. The attack was captured by a security camera. The footage shows that a woman is spotted, forced to stop and hit by a man. She falls to the ground under the car. Other drivers stop to help her. This happens at a busy intersection in the city about 1 week ago. According to the victim, the reason was a remark about taking away the right of way, Nova TV reports.

The woman sends a video recording of the incident. For security reasons, she insists on complete anonymity. However, she wants the case not to remain hidden, since only two police reports have been drawn up against the perpetrator.

After filing the report with the police, a traffic police team arrives in about 5-6 minutes, said Ivan Khalkin, head of the Gabrovo regional administration. Two reports were immediately written - one for the detection in the area of the intersection, the second for the fact that the car had not undergone a regular inspection.

A second team arrived at the scene and drew up a report under the municipality's ordinance against gross violation of public order. A case was opened, the recording from the camera was downloaded.

There was no statement from the victim. The report was filed with 112 by an eyewitness. It was about a traffic accident, not aggression on the road, Halkin explained.

„After we watched the recording, we began identifying all the cars at that time that were witnesses”, he added.

The man is not a systematic offender. The materials will be reported to the prosecutor's office.

„The victim has been summoned. But she was abroad, so no explanations were taken from her. But they will be attached and sent along with the video in its entirety, because the situation continues. Her friend is in the restaurant across the street, who comes out and intervenes forcefully in the situation,” said Halkin.

He added that in the minutes before the police teams arrived, the two sides “resolved the problem” and the real situation was not revealed. “Work on the case file began only after we got acquainted with the video,” said Halkin.