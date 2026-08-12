On August 13, 2026, at exactly 10:00 a.m., the magistrates will consider the measures for the detention of those detained for the brutal murder of Georgi Kuzev. The defense of the two girls from the group of five minors appealed the permanent arrest [bnrnews.bg/plovdiv/post/514161/samo-dvete-momicheta-obzhalvat-aresta-за-жестокото-убийство-на-георги-кузев], while the other three teenagers have not filed appeals within the legal deadline.

Public pressure and peaceful protest for fair sentences

Civil discontent and grief unite the residents of Krichim and Plovdiv. On the day of the hearing, at 09:30, a mass peaceful protest is organized in front of the building of the Courthouse in Plovdiv (entrance from “Joakim Gruev“ ul.) [facebook.com/groups/zaplovdiv/posts/3625605400946716/]. Relatives of the victim, fellow citizens and public activists are demanding full transparency in the trial. The main demand of the protesters is the imposition of the most severe sentences and the rejection of lighter measures, regardless of the minor age of the perpetrators.

We recall that 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev died after a brutal beating that lasted over an hour in the area of Mladezhki Hill [dnevnik.bg/bulgaria/2026/08/11/4944634_momichetata_obvineni_za_ubiistvoto_v_plovdiv_iskat_da/]. The district court left the five teenagers in custody due to the extreme cruelty shown [bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1182944-obshtina-krichim-shte-poeme-razhodite-po-pogrebenieto-na-georgi-kuzev]. The costs of the victim's transportation and burial are being borne entirely by the Municipality of Krichim, and the mourning ceremony will be performed by the Metropolitan of Plovdiv, Nikolay [fakti.bg/bulgaria/1073988-plovdivskiat-mitropolit-nikolai-shte-izvarshi-opeloto-na-georgi-kuzev].

Untangling the web: The case of the beaten Nepalese citizens

The case took on even more serious dimensions after the investigation into Kuzev's murder revealed a parallel case of racial aggression in the city. Video footage of another brutal, unprovoked beating - of two foreign workers from Nepal - was found on the phones of the detainees [nova.bg/news/view/2026/08/11/547374/откриха-кадри-с-побой-над-непалци]. Two other young men (aged 17 and 18) who had maintained active contact with the killers from Mladezhki Hill were arrested and charged in the case. It was established that the adult of them was even present at the murder of Georgi [fakti.bg/krimi/1073875-palnoletniat-prisastval-i-na-ubiistvoto-na-georgi-e-bil-ot-zadarjanite-za-poboa-nad-nepalci-v-plovdiv].

Despite the prosecutor's insistence on permanent arrest, the Plovdiv District Court released the two accused in the attack on the Nepalese on bail [news.bg/crime/sadat-pusna-ot-aresta-zadarzhanite-mladezhi-za-poboya-nad-nepalski-grazhdani-v-plovdiv.html]. The state prosecution is currently analyzing the court's motives and is about to decide whether to protest this lighter measure of detention before the higher court.

The case remains under increased public and media scrutiny, and tomorrow's decision by the Court of Appeal in Plovdiv will be a key indicator of the course of justice.