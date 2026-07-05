Sixth day without a trace: Search for 11-year-old Natalia near Varna intensifies

The massive search operation for 11-year-old Natalia Slavova Asenova is entering its sixth consecutive day, with no confirmed trace of her whereabouts yet.

The girl was forcibly taken from her home in the village of Konstantinovo in the early hours of June 30 by the 40-year-old Asen Antonov Simeonov, the child's former stepfather, after a brutal attack on the mother.

Chronology and details of the kidnapping

The night of the incident: The perpetrator Asen Simeonov broke into the house, tied the hands and feet of the mother Dora Petrova and beat her with a wooden detail from an armchair, breaking her arm.

The perpetrator Asen Simeonov broke into the house, tied the hands and feet of the mother Dora Petrova and beat her with a wooden detail from an armchair, breaking her arm. The Threat: Under threat that her mother will be killed, 11-year-old Natalia goes with him. The two lock the house from the outside and disappear.

Under threat that her mother will be killed, 11-year-old Natalia goes with him. The two lock the house from the outside and disappear. Last contact: The child makes two brief phone calls to relatives within three hours of leaving, after which her mobile phone is permanently switched off.

The child makes two brief phone calls to relatives within three hours of leaving, after which her mobile phone is permanently switched off. Camera recordings: Security cameras in Konstantinovo detected the fugitives at around 03:00 that night moving north on foot. The child's behavior in the footage appears calm, as he follows his stepfather without violent physical resistance.

The search perimeter and the tactics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The authorities activated the system for the first time in Bulgaria BG-ALERT for a missing child in the territory of three districts - Varna, Burgas and Shumen, in parallel with the European system AMBER Alert. Over 10 signals have been received, but none of them have led to their localization.

The operation is taking place in wooded and difficult-to-reach areas:

Key locations: The areas around the villages of Sindel, Yunak, Nova Shipka and Velichkovo (municipalities of Dalgopol and Avren) are being searched. There are serious indications that the fugitives spent the night outdoors or in abandoned buildings in these sectors.

The areas around the villages of Sindel, Yunak, Nova Shipka and Velichkovo (municipalities of Dalgopol and Avren) are being searched. There are serious indications that the fugitives spent the night outdoors or in abandoned buildings in these sectors. Specifics of movement: All data indicate that Asen Simeonov intentionally moves with the child only under the cover of night.

All data indicate that Asen Simeonov intentionally moves with the child only under the cover of night. Technology: The police use jeeps, thermal cameras and specialized drones with infrared guidance, which are most effective during night patrols.

Profile of the perpetrator

The Director of the ODMVR - Varna Senior Commissioner Pirovski and forensic experts emphasize that Asen Simeonov is extremely dangerous and prepared. He has serious previous experience in hiding, and has previously disappeared for a few days in abandoned buildings. Investigators believe that he has the skills to survive in harsh conditions without regular access to food and water. According to the family, the man is carrying a knife and is in danger of showing aggression if he tries to be detained.

Psychologists comment on the case as an extreme form of psychological violence and an attempt to control the mother after their separation, exercised through the child.

Official descriptions for identification

The Ministry of Interior asks citizens to be vigilant and immediately report the incident to telephone 112, without taking independent actions to detain the persons.