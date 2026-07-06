The court is considering the measure of the head of ViK-Burgas

The Burgas District Court will consider today the request to impose the most severe measure of detention „detention in custody“ against the executive director of „ViK“ - Burgas Tsvetan Mirchev and his subordinate employee. The two are in custody with an initial 72-hour detention

Chronology of events and charges

Anti-mafia special operation : On July 3, officers from the Bulgarian Anti-Mafia Bureau entered the company's headquarters and conducted searches for 8 hours.

: On July 3, officers from the Bulgarian Anti-Mafia Bureau entered the company's headquarters and conducted searches for 8 hours. Arrests : Over 10 people were detained, including director Tsvetan Mirchev and his deputy Plamena Zhecheva.

: Over 10 people were detained, including director Tsvetan Mirchev and his deputy Plamena Zhecheva. Accusation for Mirchev: Intentional mismanagement related to fictitious execution of a public contract. .

Officer Charge : Aiding and abetting the scheme. He is an expert in public procurement.

Damage: The investigation is focused on abuses and embezzlement of about 1.5 million leva through fictitious activity and repairs of wells.

Later in the day, the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office is expected to provide official details about the progress of the investigation and the evidence collected. The case comes just a week after another corruption scandal in the region – the detention of the head of the Water and Sewerage Company – Nessebar with a bribe.

Sources: BNT News, bTV and NOVA