300 people participated in a melee in Asenovgrad, 12 people were shot

A real battlefield took place in the Roma neighborhood of Asenovgrad that night.

Around 00:50, a signal was received on the 112 phone about a mass brawl between two warring families.

The conflict escalated to shocking proportions, with between 250-300 people involved in the melee, some of whom threw hard objects.

In the incident, 12 people were shot with an air rifle, and a police officer was injured in the attempt to control the situation.

It turns out that the feud between the two families who live next door in municipal housing without any legal status, has been simmering since St. George's Day, Plovdiv24.bg reports. At that time, there was an initial scuffle, to which the law enforcement agencies reacted immediately.

However, the tension escalated again last Friday, when new illegal actions and violations of public order were registered. Due to the real danger of clashes, an emergency police patrol was deployed in the area.

Despite the presence of the police, at around 1:00 am the two groups began a mass beating.

The offense was committed extremely boldly and cynically, directly in front of the police patrol.

Two people were detained on Friday, against whom swift proceedings were initiated for threatening to kill.

After last night's serious incident, the law enforcement authorities detained 4 more people, and another 3, who are currently absconding, are being sought by the police and they will be detained. Most of the individuals have criminal records, and some of them have been convicted.

Both families live in municipal buildings without proper documents.

The police and local authorities are adamant that all necessary measures will be taken to establish law and order in the neighborhood and prevent future acts of aggression. A strong police presence remains on site.

Later, NRA officers are expected to join the mass inspections of commercial establishments.