Demerdzhiev after the Asenovgrad melee: The state is returning to its place. End of impunity (VIDEO)

The state is returning to its place. End of impunity and arbitrariness.

The Asenovgrad case is another manifestation of the retreat of legality, which we have observed for years. Turning a blind eye to violations.

The Ministry of the Interior will act uncompromisingly in the event of any violation of public order, regardless of which part of Bulgaria it is in question.

This was published on his Facebook page by the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev after the police operation in the Roma neighborhood of Asenovgrad. The mass brawl that night ended with seven arrests, air rifles and bottles of incendiary liquid seized. About 300 residents of the neighborhood participated in the riots, novini.bg recalls.