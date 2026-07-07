Another protest demanding serious sentences for Gabriela and Krasimir

There will be another protest in Sofia demanding effective sentences for Gabriela Sashova and Krasimir Georgiev. They are on trial for cruelty and killing animals. The demonstration is organized from 9:30 a.m. in front of the Sofia City Court building on "Cherkovna" 90 in connection with the next hearing against Sashova and Georgiev, BNR recalls.

The two are accused of causing the death of vertebrates in a particularly painful way and with particular cruelty for the purpose of creating pornographic materials.

"The case continues. "It has been going on for more than a year, and at the moment the two are in prison with a preventive measure, so we are gathering to demand the final conclusion of this landmark case and the most severe sentences for the two," said Zlatin Mladenski from the "Bear and Friends" association, which organized the demonstration.