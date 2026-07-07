Forensic scientist: The official version of the "Petrokhan" case contains serious contradictions and is about the elimination of witnesses

Mass bomb threats received by e-mail in courtrooms, prosecutor's offices, hospitals and state institutions in the country are an easy and relatively unpunished way to commit malicious acts, which, however, can prove to be a serious test of the reaction of the services. This was said by forensic scientist Ivan Savov in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS.

We recall that institutions throughout the country received reports of bomb threats today. Due to the reports, work was suspended and people were evacuated. The courts were the most affected.

In his words, with the advent of technology, the possibilities for hiding IP addresses facilitate this type of telephone terrorism.

A false bomb alert evacuates the court in Petrich

"This type of telephone terrorism, because it is terrorism, so to speak, shows the level of lack of civic self-awareness on the part of people. Because, I say again, this is something that you and I could very easily do. We just have to, how to say, not care much. The question here is whether we have the social brake not to do it“, the expert noted.

Savov expressed concern that these attacks could be a deliberate test for our security systems by real terrorist structures:

"Let's imagine that you and I are terrorists who have decided to prepare some terrorist act in Bulgaria. And so, quite harmlessly, we create such a setup to see how the services operate. Will this signal be taken seriously, will there be checks, who will come, in which public places, what will happen, will people evacuate. We just stand and observe. We keep notes, for example, for 7-8-9 months, when everyone has forgotten about this thing, we decide to act. And we do something terrible. That is why the state should not accept these things as a given and as a routine. And that is why such signals are always taken into account.“

A number of bomb alerts in courts and institutions in the country (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

The criminalist emphasized that the system for securing public facilities in our country is currently not good and there is a lack of trained personnel to react promptly. He suggested that schools and other institutions organize anti-terrorism courses for employees who can recognize real risks - for example, suspiciously left backpacks or unknown abandoned cars near buildings. This would help the police, whose specialized resources are limited in the event of simultaneous threats in many places.

"Currently, by law, the specific facility must be closed for 24 hours. However, if we have adequate anti-terrorism measures, i.e. if a quality investigation is carried out in time, this 24-hour period may be waived. And within 2 to 3 hours it should become clear whether there is really any danger in the specific place or not“, Savov explained.

The "Petrohan" case - is the investigation being deliberately swept away?

During the conversation, the forensic scientist also commented on the "Petrohan" case. The reason for his comment was the information from the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev about the closure of the auxiliary unit to the minister, to which his predecessor had sent all the chiefs related to the case.

Savov revealed that the hut in Petrohan and the house near the Turkish border in Strandzha are private properties and their successor – the mother of the deceased Ivaylo Kalushev, has not been able to enter possession for half a year, as they continue to be guarded by the police without a logical explanation.

"Won't this woman, as absurd as it may sound, get her properties plastered and plastered? That is, everything will be scraped literally from the inside, cleaned out so that she can't see anything. The very fact that this is currently continuing to happen should tell us unequivocally that there is something to hide. And this is not speculation - anyone who doesn't believe can walk to Petrokhan and see“, said the expert. According to him, the hidden traces could be from a shootout, the residence of other people or the storage of prohibited substances.

The criminalist categorically expressed his opinion that the official version of what happened contains serious contradictions and it is a matter of eliminating witnesses.

"I'm telling you directly, I stopped dealing with details of this case a long time ago. I am of the opinion that it is a matter of eliminating witnesses. To what extent - the first three were certainly killed, yes, that's true. For the second three - there are very contradictory circumstances. What was heard and what I understood through my own channels is that there were traces of tying on their bodies. The number of found shell casings does not correspond to the number of officially announced shots. There was a funny story, tragicomic, in that a person could have blown his skull twice with a gun by himself. I claim that this is absolutely impossible. So in my opinion, it is simply an execution, unfortunately, of people who were witnesses or participated in something very, very serious, and most likely international,", concluded Ivan Savov.