The truck driver who killed 9-year-old Chrissy on Hainboaz was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Six months after the serious accident between a car and a heavy truck on Hainboaz, in which 9-year-old Chrissy died, the court in Veliko Tarnovo sentenced the Turkish truck driver who caused the accident to 10 years in prison. This was reported by Nova TV.

The accident occurred after the 65-year-old Turkish citizen who drives a heavy truck crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a car with a man, a woman and their 9-year-old child in it. Initially, the driver fled, but was then captured and placed under permanent arrest. The case was concluded under the summary procedure.