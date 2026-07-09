A Georgian criminal group for car thefts on the Southern Black Sea Coast was broken up

A specialized police operation in the Burgas region led to the neutralization of an organized group of Georgian citizens who had committed a series of thefts from parked cars on the Southern Black Sea Coast.

The criminal scheme was revealed after coordination between the Burgas Regional Department of Internal Affairs and Crime Prevention and Investigation and forensic experts in the country.

Arrests during the operation and devices such as „tap“

The operation began in the area of „Bunite“ near Aheloy. There, officers of the „Criminal Police“ department detained a 53-year-old Georgian citizen at the time of committing a theft from a parked car “Ford C-Max“ with Russian registration.

During the subsequent inspection, a special silencing device was found in the perpetrator's car:

Technology: The device, known as a “plug“, intercepts the signal from the remote control of the vehicles.

The device, known as a “plug“, intercepts the signal from the remote control of the vehicles. Method: Blocks door locks without the owners suspecting. This provides them with unhindered access to the compartments.

Expansion of the investigation and an international fugitive

Immediately after the first arrest, the police located and detained a second accomplice. A 46-year-old Georgian man was arrested in the village of Ravda while driving an “Audi A6“ with Georgian registration.

During the operation, the forensic experts also reached a third participant in the scheme. The head of the RU - Pomorie, Zlatan Daskalov, explains that the third person was detected and stopped by a police patrol at the entrance to the city of Ruse. During the inspection, it became clear that the man was internationally wanted with an Interpol Red Notice.

The balance of the robberies

According to investigators, the group was extremely active. So far, evidence has been collected of the following damage:

Period: The crimes were committed within a period of just one week.

The crimes were committed within a period of just one week. Scope: Involvement in the robberies of at least 4 parked cars in the Burgas region has been proven.

Involvement in the robberies of at least 4 parked cars in the Burgas region has been proven. Loot: The initial estimated amount stolen from the vehicles was around 1000 euros.

A fast-track investigation has been initiated into the case under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, and work to document the complete criminal activity of the foreigners continues.