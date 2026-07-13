They found smuggled gold worth 75,000 euros in a bus cache

Customs inspectors at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing have foiled an attempt to smuggle 14-carat gold jewelry worth over 75,000 euros, the press center of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria reports. The offender is a 53-year-old Turkish citizen who worked as a steward on an international bus.

The incident took place on July 10, when a bus with a foreign registration arrived at the border. The vehicle was traveling from the Republic of Turkey through the territory of Bulgaria with the final destination being the Republic of Kosovo. The driver, the steward and all passengers stated to the control authorities that they were not carrying goods subject to declaration.

During the subsequent thorough inspection, the customs officers came across a specially constructed cache in the vehicle's air duct. Six transparent polyethylene bags full of gold rings, bracelets and chains were found in it. The total weight of the seized jewelry amounts to 717.50 grams.

The expert analysis carried out on site proves that the jewelry is made of 14-carat gold, and its market value is exactly 75,337 euros. During the inspection, it became clear that the smuggled goods belong personally to the bus steward.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, led by an investigating customs inspector. By order of the Haskovo District Prosecutor's Office, the offender has been brought to criminal liability for transporting goods for commercial purposes in large quantities without the knowledge of customs. He has been imposed a cash bail of 2,000 euros, as well as an explicit ban on leaving the country. His document for traveling abroad has been temporarily revoked.