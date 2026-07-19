Young driver hits pedestrian in Burgas

A young driver hit a pedestrian last night in Burgas, the police reported. The 47-year-old injured woman is in danger of life.

The incident occurred at around 10:42 p.m. at the intersection of Burgas streets "Hristo Botev" and "Knyaz Boris I". A "Mercedes", with Burgas registration, driven by a 19-year-old man from the village of Galabets, municipality of Pomorie, lost the right of way and hit a 47-year-old woman from Sliven who was crossing the pedestrian crossing. She was diagnosed with "polytrauma", with a life-threatening condition, and was admitted for treatment in the "Resuscitation" department of Burgas University Hospital, writes BNR.

The driver of the car was tested for alcohol and drug use, and the samples were negative /blood was taken for chemical analysis/. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.