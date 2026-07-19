Serious accident with three motorcyclists in Varna

Three motorcyclists have been hospitalized, with a 34-year-old woman in a coma, and two men with serious injuries after a chain accident on “Levski” Blvd. in Varna. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening in the direction of “Chaika” due to the first driver suddenly stopping due to an obstacle on the road.

Several emergency teams arrived at the scene of the incident. The accident caused a traffic jam in the area of the boulevard, which was reported by users on social networks. Distributed footage shows three overturned motorcycles on the roadway. According to initial data, no other vehicles were involved in the traffic accident. There are other motorcyclists present at the scene who were not injured.

The injured in the accident are a 34-year-old woman and two men, 26 and 27 years old. All three are admitted to the “St. Anna” Hospital. The most serious condition is that of the woman, who is in a coma, on mechanical ventilation and with severe head and spinal trauma. One of the men is admitted to intensive care with lung trauma, and is currently in contact. The third motorcyclist is in the neurosurgery department with a head trauma.