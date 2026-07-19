Two NRA employees arrested for demanding a bribe

Two NRA employees were detained after demanding a bribe from the owner of a commercial establishment in Chernomorets, the police announced.

On July 18, at around 2:30 p.m., the Sozopol Regional Office received a message from a man who runs a commercial establishment - a minimarket in Chernomorets that a little earlier, during an inspection carried out by two NRA employees, multiple violations were found, BNR reports. For drawing up a report, but only for one violation, he was asked for the amount of 300 euros, and immediately after handing over the money, the two employees were detained.

Numerous procedural and investigative actions were carried out in the case under the leadership and supervision of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.