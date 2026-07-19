Man dies in motorcycle accident, another in hospital in Veliko Tarnovo

A 46-year-old man from Pavlikeni has died in an accident. Another man from Sevlievo is in hospital. The two fell off a bridge on a motorcycle, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo reported, BTA reports.

The accident occurred this night at around 2:00 in the village of Gorsko Kosovo in Suhindol. According to initial information, the two fell off a bridge on an unregistered motocross motorcycle. One died on the spot, and the other was taken to the Veliko Tarnovo hospital.

The causes of the accident are being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.