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Man dies in motorcycle accident, another in hospital in Veliko Tarnovo

Man dies in motorcycle accident, another in hospital in Veliko Tarnovo

The incidents occurred in Pavlikeni and Sevlievo

Jul 19, 2026 10:41 31

Man dies in motorcycle accident, another in hospital in Veliko Tarnovo - 1
Antonia Simeonova Antonia Simeonova Author at Fakti.bg

A 46-year-old man from Pavlikeni has died in an accident. Another man from Sevlievo is in hospital. The two fell off a bridge on a motorcycle, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo reported, BTA reports.

The accident occurred this night at around 2:00 in the village of Gorsko Kosovo in Suhindol. According to initial information, the two fell off a bridge on an unregistered motocross motorcycle. One died on the spot, and the other was taken to the Veliko Tarnovo hospital.

The causes of the accident are being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.


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