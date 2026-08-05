Body of sailor found in freezer in Athens, Bulgarian woman sought

Investigative authorities in Greece are awaiting the complete thawing of the body of a 65-year-old retired sailor, found in a freezer in an apartment in the Athens suburb of Kallithea, so that a forensic autopsy can be performed. The examination is expected to reveal key details about the serious crime that has caused widespread public outcry.

The victim was found with his limbs tied and his mouth covered with duct tape, covered with a sheet. Traces of blood were also found at the scene. According to the initial assessment of the forensic doctor, the body had been in the freezer for approximately one year, BGNES reported.

The police are focusing the investigation on a 45-year-old Bulgarian citizen, with whom the victim had cohabited as a spouse and with whom he has a child, as well as on her 27-year-old son from a previous marriage. According to operational data, the woman left the territory of Greece for Bulgaria together with her minor child a few days before a relative of the 65-year-old man officially announced his disappearance. The victim's relatives also reported the absence of significant funds from his bank accounts.

The Greek authorities, who assume that the suspects are on Bulgarian territory, have activated international cooperation channels and informed Interpol.

The ominous finding was first encountered by a bailiff who arrived at the address on “Evangelistria“ street for serving a warrant for attachment against the Bulgarian citizen. Finding the door unlocked, he enters the apartment and immediately alerts the police.