Anti-mafia officers from Ruse were the first to detect traces of the group that produced fentanyl in Sofia

There are now 10 people detained in the special operation against fentanyl production. The prosecutor's office is expected to press charges against them. During searches of addresses, anti-mafia officers found weapons and crypto wallets.

This was revealed by BNT.

It turns out that the building used as a depot in the “Faculty“ neighborhood does not belong to the Sofia Municipality, but to the Agricultural Academy. The anti-mafia officers in Ruse were the first to follow the criminal group's trail. Thus, in April, the police began to follow the path of the deadly drug.

All traced transactions were intercepted during the course of the investigation. The tally so far - ten detainees. Three manufacturers and seven distributors.

The criminal group was developed by the Directorate of Drug Control for four months. It is assumed that the fentanyl laboratory in the capital's "Fakulteta" district began operating sometime at the beginning of the year.

The specificity of fentanyl preparation requires extreme precision.

Unlike the classic amphetamine laboratory, here even a milligram error or inhalation of a small speck of dust from the final product can kill the "cook" himself on the spot.

The paradox in this case is that the organizers were most likely self-taught.

It is still unclear where they obtained precursors.

Traces of dangerous drugs have also been found in Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Varna. Today, the anti-mafia police specified that the daily capacity is up to 10 kg, with shipments being made on request, not every day.

The searches found weapons and crypto wallets.