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Murder case in Parvomay enters court

Murder case in Parvomay enters court

Disposition hearing on the death of Dimitrina Grozeva

Aug 6, 2026 06:42 30

Murder case in Parvomay enters court - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The key disposition hearing in the case of the brutal murder of Dimitrina Grozeva begins today in the Plovdiv District Court.

The 23-year-old student at the University of National and World Economy, Ivelin Tsvetanov, is in the dock. The young man is accused of committing premeditated murder with particular cruelty [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. The blackened victim is the 45-year-old wife of a long-time employee of the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Parvomay [paragraf.bg/saprugata-na-politsaj-ot-parvomaj-e-ubita-s-9-udara-s-nozh-prokuraturata-vnese-obvinitelen-akt/].

The prosecutor's office has filed the final indictment after nearly a year of investigation [24chasa.bg/bulgaria/article/23313635]. According to the evidence collected by the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv, the serious crime was committed on August 18 last year [plovdivnow.bg/obshtina-pyrvomai/zapochva-protsesat-sreshtu-ivelin-ubiistvoto-politseiskata-133959/]. At around 4:00 a.m., Ivelin Tsvetanov arrived in front of the family's home in Parvomay [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. He jumped over the fence, and Dimitrina opened the door for him, awakened by a dog barking [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. The young man, who is a former boyfriend of the victim's daughter, immediately attacked her with a knife [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. The autopsy proves that the woman was stabbed a total of nine times [paragraf.bg/saprugata-na-politsaj-ot-parvomaj-e-ubita-s-9-udara-s-nozh-prokuraturata-vnese-obvinitelen-akt/]. The perpetrator fled the scene of the crime, but was arrested days later in the city of Sofia [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. The policeman's husband was on night duty at the time of the attack [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva].

Today's hearing at the Plovdiv District Court will determine the course of the trial [trafficnews.bg/krimi/ubiistvoto-politseiskata-sapruga-parvomai-vliza-sada-385039/]. The law provides for severe penalties for this crime [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. Ivelin Tsvetanov faces a sentence of between 15 and 20 years in prison or life imprisonment without the right to parole [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva].

Sources of information: Bulgarian National Radio (bnrnews.bg), Traffic News (trafficnews.bg) and Paragraph (paragraf.bg).


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