Murder case in Parvomay enters court

The key disposition hearing in the case of the brutal murder of Dimitrina Grozeva begins today in the Plovdiv District Court.

The 23-year-old student at the University of National and World Economy, Ivelin Tsvetanov, is in the dock. The young man is accused of committing premeditated murder with particular cruelty [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. The blackened victim is the 45-year-old wife of a long-time employee of the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Parvomay [paragraf.bg/saprugata-na-politsaj-ot-parvomaj-e-ubita-s-9-udara-s-nozh-prokuraturata-vnese-obvinitelen-akt/].

The prosecutor's office has filed the final indictment after nearly a year of investigation [24chasa.bg/bulgaria/article/23313635]. According to the evidence collected by the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv, the serious crime was committed on August 18 last year [plovdivnow.bg/obshtina-pyrvomai/zapochva-protsesat-sreshtu-ivelin-ubiistvoto-politseiskata-133959/]. At around 4:00 a.m., Ivelin Tsvetanov arrived in front of the family's home in Parvomay [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. He jumped over the fence, and Dimitrina opened the door for him, awakened by a dog barking [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. The young man, who is a former boyfriend of the victim's daughter, immediately attacked her with a knife [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. The autopsy proves that the woman was stabbed a total of nine times [paragraf.bg/saprugata-na-politsaj-ot-parvomaj-e-ubita-s-9-udara-s-nozh-prokuraturata-vnese-obvinitelen-akt/]. The perpetrator fled the scene of the crime, but was arrested days later in the city of Sofia [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. The policeman's husband was on night duty at the time of the attack [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva].

Today's hearing at the Plovdiv District Court will determine the course of the trial [trafficnews.bg/krimi/ubiistvoto-politseiskata-sapruga-parvomai-vliza-sada-385039/]. The law provides for severe penalties for this crime [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva]. Ivelin Tsvetanov faces a sentence of between 15 and 20 years in prison or life imprisonment without the right to parole [bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512160/zasedanie-po-deloto-za-ubiystvoto-na-dimitrina-grozeva].

Sources of information: Bulgarian National Radio (bnrnews.bg), Traffic News (trafficnews.bg) and Paragraph (paragraf.bg).