Spaniards fell into a ravine after a race with the "Border Police" in Burgas

Two Spanish citizens were seriously injured in an accident near the bridge over the Ropotamo River early this morning in Burgas, Nova TV reported.

The traffic accident occurred around 4 a.m., after a team of the "Border Police" reported a signal to stop a car. Instead of obeying police orders, the driver continued driving and a chase ensued. Shortly before the bridge over the Ropotamo River, the driver lost control of the car, which left the roadway and fell into a roadside ravine.

Police and "Ambulance" teams were immediately sent to the scene. The two Spanish citizens traveling in the car were transported to hospital. One has multiple fractures, but is in stable condition. The other underwent emergency surgery due to his severe injuries. At the moment, the medical facility has not yet officially announced their condition.

According to unconfirmed information, the reason the driver did not stop for the police check was a fear that he might be tested for drug use.