Large-scale drug operation in Sofia: Action with crashed patrol cars and 460,000 euros in cash found

Officers of the Sixth Regional Directorate of the Sofia Internal Affairs Directorate conducted a successful specialized police operation against drug distribution in the capital. The actions of the uniformed officers led to the detention of V. G., well-known to law enforcement agencies, better known in criminal circles by the nickname Ventsi "White Negro".

The action took place in the capital's "Borovo" district, where the suspect was intercepted by the police. When trying to be stopped for a check, the man offered fierce resistance. In an attempt to escape and avoid arrest, he crashed his car into several police cars, endangering the lives of law enforcement officers and passing citizens. Thanks to the quick tactical response of the forensic experts, the fugitive was successfully blocked and restrained on the spot.

During the subsequent searches of the car and the properties occupied by the detainee, the investigators were shocked by the scale of what was found. Huge amounts of cash were discovered and seized - a total of about 460,000 euros. In addition to the colossal amount of money, the police also confiscated serious quantities of high-risk narcotics, including cocaine and methamphetamine, prepared for distribution on the black market.

Almost in parallel with this case, the Sofia Police dealt a second blow to the drug trade in Sofia. During an operation by the Fifth Police Department in the “Vrazhdebna“ neighborhood, another drug dealer nicknamed “Bongo“ was arrested. A modern, fully equipped marijuana greenhouse was discovered on his property, from which 88 live cannabis plants and over 3 kilograms of ready-made dry mass were seized. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in both cases, and the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is preparing requests for the permanent arrest of the detained individuals.