Ukrainian found with throat slit near Kosharitsa village, his compatriot detained

A Ukrainian citizen living in Sofia has been detained by officers of the Burgas Regional Department of Internal Affairs in connection with the murder of his compatriot, the police announced.

The crime was committed at around 03:00 this night, in a private residence located in the area of "Cholakova Cheshma" near the village of Kosharitsa. The perpetrator was detained around Kableshkovo while driving his car, with Sofia registration, in an attempt to leave the scene.

It was established that the murder was committed after alcohol consumption and a scandal between two Ukrainians residing in the residence. Their third compatriot was in the toilet at the time of the act and upon returning to the room where they were drinking, he found the lifeless body of a Ukrainian with refugee status. The victim had a cut wound in the throat.

The arriving medical team determined the man's death, and his body was taken for an autopsy to the "Forensic Medicine" department at Burgas University Hospital. According to initial data, the Ukrainian's death occurred as a result of heavy blood loss from an open wound in the throat.

Numerous procedural and investigative actions were carried out, such as inspections, excavations, seizure of video camera recordings, etc.

An investigation has been launched into the case under the leadership and supervision of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office.