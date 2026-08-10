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77-year-old man had a neat race with the police from Pavlikeni to Byala Cherkva

77-year-old man had a neat race with the police from Pavlikeni to Byala Cherkva

During a breathalyzer test, the device read 1.39 per mille

Aug 10, 2026 12:00 53

77-year-old man had a neat race with the police from Pavlikeni to Byala Cherkva - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

A driver who had consumed alcohol tried to thwart a police check, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo reported.

Last night at around 10:00 p.m. in Pavlikeni, police officers began checking a passenger car, giving a light and sound signal. The driver did not comply with the orders and after a subsequent pursuit was stopped in Byala Cherkva.

It was established that a 77-year-old local resident was behind the wheel. During a breathalyzer test, the device read 1.39 per mille. The man gave a blood sample, after which he was detained for up to 24 hours and expedited proceedings were initiated.


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