Bulgaria and Turkey join forces against new generation gangs

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci will hold a series of official meetings during his visit to Bulgaria, which begins on August 11. He will meet with Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev. Following their meeting, the two ministers will make a joint press statement, underlining their determination to combat new-generation organized crime groups.

The talks will focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fight against emerging criminal networks that pose a threat to security in Turkey and the Balkans, in particular against organized crime groups.

The two sides will also discuss measures to facilitate border crossings during the increased traffic observed at border checkpoints during the summer months, as well as steps aimed at faster and more efficient road freight transport.

A memorandum of understanding aimed at further strengthening cooperation between Turkey and Bulgaria will be signed at an official ceremony following the meeting.

As part of his official visit to Bulgaria, Minister of Interior Mustafa Ciftci will also visit the Grand Mufti of Bulgaria. Minister Ciftci will meet with the Grand Mufti Dr. Ahmed Hasanov to exchange views on issues related to the Muslim community living in Bulgaria. Minister Ciftci will also visit the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Sofia.