A 60-year-old cyclist was hit near Sliven

A 60-year-old man died after a road accident on the road between the Sliven village of Nikolaevo and the city of Kermen, the police reported. The accident occurred on August 11, at around 05:45.

A report of a man helpless on the roadway was filed on the 112 telephone number. Police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, who determined that the victim was riding a bicycle and had been hit in a road accident.

The man was taken to a hospital in Sliven with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Immediate search operations were undertaken after the incident. As a result of the work, forensic experts from the “West“ at the Sliven Regional Police Department have detained a 30-year-old man who, according to initial data, caused the accident.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case. The work to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the incident continues.

Over the past 24 hours, 24 serious road accidents have occurred in the country, in which three people died and 32 were injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports on its website.