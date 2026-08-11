Acquaintances of those arrested for the murder in Plovdiv for beating Nepalese were caught

The Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office has charged a young man aged 18 and a minor boy aged 17 with the fact that on the night of July 24-25, 2026, in complicity as perpetrators, they caused minor bodily harm to more than one person - two citizens of Nepal - aged 33 and 27. One of the accused is a minor, but he was able to understand the nature and significance of the

things committed and to direct his actions.

At midnight in Plovdiv, the accused were in the area of the intersection of Blvd. „Ruski“ with „Shesti septembri“ blvd. They noticed that

two men who clearly looked like foreigners were leaning on the stairs near the sidewalk. The accused approached them and began hitting them with their hands and feet on the body and head.

Drivers of cars passing by reported the incident to 112. Police and medical teams arrived at the scene.

The injured were taken to hospital for examination. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. The two perpetrators were identified on August 10, 2026, after an investigation by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office began for the intentional murder of a 37-year-old man on August 4, 2026 in the Youth Hill area of Plovdiv.

During the investigative actions carried out, a video was found on the phone of one of them, which documented footage of the beating of the two citizens of Nepal. It was also established that the two defendants had contacted the minors charged with the murder of the 37-year-old man.

The 18-year-old defendant was detained for a period of up to 72 hours by order of the supervising prosecutor, and the minor - for a period of up to 48 hours. On August 12, 2026, the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office will file a request with the court to take

a preventive measure of "detention in custody" against them.