House arrest for 75-year-old recidivist accused of drug distribution

The Razgrad District Court has imposed a preventive measure of “house arrest” on a 75-year-old man. He is accused of possession and distribution of narcotics without a proper permit, the court announced.

During a search of a property related to the accused, nearly 53 grams of high-purity cocaine, two electronic scales and 1,805 euros were found and seized. The law provides for a penalty of five to 15 years of imprisonment for the crime.

After discussing the parties' statements and the evidence collected in the case, the court accepted that there was a reasonable assumption of the defendant's involvement in the crime.

The court also took into account the data from the characteristic report, according to which the man had been repeatedly convicted and had served sentences of "imprisonment". The magistrates assessed that there was a risk that the defendant would commit a new crime or go into hiding.

At the same time, the court took into account his health condition and the presence of several diseases and accepted that the objectives of the measure could be achieved with "house arrest". Compliance with the measure will be monitored through an electronic means of monitoring the man's residential address.

The decision of the Razgrad District Court is subject to appeal and protest before the Varna Court of Appeal.

We recall that he was captured in the Razgrad village of Yasenovets. The man has been criminally charged and convicted.

On August 6, investigative actions were carried out at a property in the village.