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Man stabbed in the face in Stara Zagora

Man stabbed in the face in Stara Zagora

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment

Sep 2, 2026 12:37 31

Man stabbed in the face in Stara Zagora - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

Two separate incidents with a knife were registered in Stara Zagora yesterday, BTA reported. In one case, a 35-year-old man was injured in the face, and in the other, a 41-year-old woman was injured.

The report of the attack on the man was filed around 10 p.m. by an eyewitness. He told the police that he saw a man inflict a cut wound with a knife on the 35-year-old's face. The victim was taken to a hospital in Stara Zagora, where he was admitted for treatment. According to police, his life is not in danger.

Earlier that day, another incident with a knife was registered in an establishment in the city. According to initial data, shortly before 2 p.m., a 37-year-old man pulled out a knife in a cafe and began to threaten a 41-year-old woman. A police team was sent to the scene. The uniformed officers determined that the woman had received a cut wound to her arm.

During the subsequent investigation, it became clear that the 37-year-old man and the victim lived together. The man was detained for up to 24 hours.


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