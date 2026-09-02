Man stabbed in the face in Stara Zagora

Two separate incidents with a knife were registered in Stara Zagora yesterday, BTA reported. In one case, a 35-year-old man was injured in the face, and in the other, a 41-year-old woman was injured.

The report of the attack on the man was filed around 10 p.m. by an eyewitness. He told the police that he saw a man inflict a cut wound with a knife on the 35-year-old's face. The victim was taken to a hospital in Stara Zagora, where he was admitted for treatment. According to police, his life is not in danger.

Earlier that day, another incident with a knife was registered in an establishment in the city. According to initial data, shortly before 2 p.m., a 37-year-old man pulled out a knife in a cafe and began to threaten a 41-year-old woman. A police team was sent to the scene. The uniformed officers determined that the woman had received a cut wound to her arm.

During the subsequent investigation, it became clear that the 37-year-old man and the victim lived together. The man was detained for up to 24 hours.