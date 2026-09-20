34-year-old man injured in accident near Kazanlak

A 34-year-old man was injured in an accident on the road between Stara Zagora and Kazanlak, BTA reported, citing information from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora.

The accident occurred on the main road in the section between the two cities. The police did not provide further details about the mechanism of the accident and did not indicate whether there were any other victims.

There was traffic disruption at the scene, and the causes of the accident are being clarified, the Ministry of Interior said. There is currently no official information about the condition of the injured man.

Sources: BTA, Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Stara Zagora