Three injured in accident near Mramoren

Three people were injured in an accident on road II-15 near the village of Mramoren in Vratsa, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Vratsa announced. The incident occurred last night at around 7:00 p.m.

According to police data, a passenger car “Volkswagen Passat“, driven by a 27-year-old man from Golyamo Peshtene, in which two other people were traveling, and a “Mercedes 220D“, driven by a 21-year-old man from the village of Banitsa, collided.

The two passengers from the Volkswagen have been admitted to the surgical ward of the “Hristo Botev“ Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment in Vratsa. The driver of the other car was examined and released for home treatment.

The tests of both drivers for alcohol and drugs were negative, the Ministry of Interior said. According to the police, the cause of the accident was excessive speed by the 27-year-old driver.

The road was closed for several hours, and traffic has already been restored, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency reported.

The report on the work of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Vratsa for August also shows that 67 road accidents were registered in the district, 16 of which were serious. Three people died in them and 13 were injured.

Sources: Novini.bg, Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Vratsa, “Road Infrastructure“ Agency