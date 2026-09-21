A woman with criminal record was detained in front of a kindergarten in Sofia for drug distribution

A 29-year-old woman was detained in front of a kindergarten in Sofia for possession of several types of drugs. The woman has a criminal record and is registered for theft.

Information was received in the 6th Police Department about a woman distributing drugs in the area of a kindergarten in the "Hipodruma" residential area, said the deputy head of the 6th Police Department Asen Ushatov.

Around 12:20 p.m., a car driven by a woman stopped in front of the kindergarten, whose behavior attracted the attention of the police. The substances were hidden, but were later discovered by the police. She admitted that the bags found contained marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, amphetamine, crystal. During the initial conversation, the woman admitted that she had been distributing drugs for a month.

“It is extremely worrying that this is happening in front of a kindergarten and that is why we reacted immediately“, said Ushatov.

The woman parked the car and was then detained. It is expected that at a later stage it will become clear in terms of quantity and type what the narcotic substances are. The woman will remain detained for 24 hours and the materials will be reported to the State Police.