The court has remanded in custody a Ukrainian accused of murdering an 18-year-old in Sofia

The court has imposed the most severe measure of detention on the 25-year-old Ukrainian, who is accused of the intentional murder of an 18-year-old girl, BNT reported.

The ruling is subject to appeal.

The police were notified by neighbors, as the young man was breaking cars in front of the apartment building, as well as the glass of the front door. When the uniformed officers arrived, he locked himself in the apartment. The police noticed traces of blood, entered the apartment, where they found the girl's body.